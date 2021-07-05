Analysts Set MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) PT at $459.17

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $459.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR traded down $15.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $635.61. 528,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,766. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $559.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -51.84 and a beta of 1.44. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $114.21 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.73. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

