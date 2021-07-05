Analysts Set Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Target Price at $29.40

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRUS shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter valued at $3,655,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter valued at $4,178,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,285,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merus by 468.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 114,217 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Merus by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 233,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRUS opened at $21.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81. Merus has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $31.27.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 248.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Merus will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

