Analysts Set Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Target Price at GBX 2,351

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,351 ($30.72).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLMA. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Halma from GBX 2,385 ($31.16) to GBX 2,575 ($33.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Halma from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of HLMA stock traded up GBX 4.28 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,743.28 ($35.84). 79,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,799. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,627.08. Halma has a 1-year low of GBX 2,125.81 ($27.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,883 ($37.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a GBX 10.78 ($0.14) dividend. This is an increase from Halma’s previous dividend of $6.87. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Halma’s payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

