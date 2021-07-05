Analysts Set Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Price Target at $14.60

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

In other news, CEO John A. Taylor purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $127,890.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 11.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 90.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 168,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPMT opened at $14.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $816.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.74%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

