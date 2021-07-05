Analysts Set Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) Target Price at €18.65

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €18.65 ($21.94).

DEQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop stock traded up €0.28 ($0.33) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €20.44 ($24.05). The company had a trading volume of 75,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. Deutsche EuroShop has a twelve month low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a twelve month high of €21.14 ($24.87). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €19.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.91.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

