Analysts Offer Predictions for CareMax, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for CareMax in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CareMax’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

NASDAQ CMAX opened at $12.75 on Monday. CareMax has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

