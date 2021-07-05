Analysts Expect The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) to Post $3.00 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for The Allstate’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.66 and the lowest is $2.55. The Allstate reported earnings of $2.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Allstate will report full-year earnings of $15.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.75 to $17.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $15.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Allstate.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.08.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $133.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $140.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

