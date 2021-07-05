Analysts Expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.02). Evolent Health reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Evolent Health.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $215.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 26.79%.

Several research firms have commented on EVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

EVH traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.94. 279,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Evolent Health has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.02.

In related news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $414,456.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $427,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,700 shares of company stock worth $1,754,650. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolent Health (EVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.