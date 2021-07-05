Analysts Expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.00 Million

Brokerages predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will announce $30.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.34 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 945.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $97.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.31 million to $118.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $172.48 million, with estimates ranging from $145.55 million to $234.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.72.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $92,671.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at $134,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,076,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,426 shares of company stock worth $1,257,956 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 470.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCRX stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,471,202. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.66. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $17.74.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

