Analysts Anticipate Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will post sales of $1.67 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. Graphic Packaging reported sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year sales of $6.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $6.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $7.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Shares of GPK opened at $17.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 156.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

