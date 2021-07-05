Analysts Anticipate Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. Entasis Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.71). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

In other Entasis Therapeutics news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. purchased 6,268,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $12,537,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 26,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETTX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.75. 92,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,973. Entasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $102.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

