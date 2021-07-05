Analysts Anticipate Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. Entasis Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.71). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

In other Entasis Therapeutics news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. purchased 6,268,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $12,537,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 26,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETTX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.75. 92,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,973. Entasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $102.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entasis Therapeutics (ETTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.