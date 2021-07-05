Analysts Anticipate Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to Post $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.90. Booz Allen Hamilton reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 52.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Knoll Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.75. The stock had a trading volume of 410,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,041. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.07. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $70.11 and a 52 week high of $100.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.