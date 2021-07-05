Analysts Anticipate Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.01. Antero Resources posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 154.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AR stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,784,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,168,919. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 4.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

