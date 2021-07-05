Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,464,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,632 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.58% of Americold Realty Trust worth $56,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $227,940.00. Also, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,360.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COLD opened at $38.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -764.40, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

