American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Down 20.6% in June

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,100 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the May 31st total of 293,500 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN AMS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.81. 2,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,687. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $5.04.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 28.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 164.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 16,922 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 34.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 244,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 63,294 shares during the period.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

