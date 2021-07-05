American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Down 20.6% in June

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,100 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the May 31st total of 293,500 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSEAMERICAN AMS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.81. 2,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,687. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $5.04.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter.
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
