American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Short Interest Up 27.1% in June

American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the May 31st total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,031,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AMYZF opened at 1.06 on Monday. American Manganese has a 12 month low of 0.13 and a 12 month high of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 0.95.
About American Manganese
