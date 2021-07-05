American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Short Interest Up 27.1% in June

American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the May 31st total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,031,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AMYZF opened at 1.06 on Monday. American Manganese has a 12 month low of 0.13 and a 12 month high of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 0.95.

About American Manganese

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on developing and commercializing a hydrometallurgical process for recycling lithium-ion batteries. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

