Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.64 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will post $260.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $250.10 million to $275.00 million. Ameresco posted sales of $223.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $353,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $2,379,520 in the last 90 days. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameresco by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ameresco by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

AMRC stock opened at $63.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $26.82 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.70.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

