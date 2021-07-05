Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Danske

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

AMBBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DNB Markets raised shares of Ambu A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of AMBBY stock traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.15. 6,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.68. Ambu A/S has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $58.40.

Ambu A/S develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors, as well as related airway management products comprising video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, and endobronchial blockers; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

