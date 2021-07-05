Amalgamated Bank Purchases 1,988 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The AZEK during the first quarter worth $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The AZEK by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,080,000 after buying an additional 145,442 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The AZEK by 34.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The AZEK by 19.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,441,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,728,000 after buying an additional 563,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in The AZEK by 40.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 123,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 35,608 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $955,524.10. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 305,423 shares of company stock worth $13,856,106. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZEK opened at $41.10 on Monday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $51.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion and a PE ratio of 52.69.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The AZEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.47.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

