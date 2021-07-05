Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in OneMain were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $60.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.07. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $61.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.38.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $825.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

