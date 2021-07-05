Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,290,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,262,000 after purchasing an additional 631,541 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth $27,692,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth $27,814,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth $17,712,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth $13,118,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

In related news, CFO Sean Robert Wallace sold 1,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $373,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 37,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,858.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,348. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $75.85 on Monday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $90.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 223.09 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 410.53%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

