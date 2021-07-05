Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kirby were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kirby news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,652,750.00. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $208,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,607 shares of company stock worth $1,901,594 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KEX opened at $61.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.24. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Kirby has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

