Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 554.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.89.

NYSE:ABG opened at $177.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $216.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.