Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Sells 603 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $15,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,239,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,521,000 after acquiring an additional 44,684 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,635,000 after buying an additional 154,065 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,127,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,830,000 after buying an additional 94,283 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after buying an additional 222,677 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $732,675,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $10.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $731.92. 509,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,454. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $689.83. The company has a market cap of $138.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $520.48 and a 12-month high of $733.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.24.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

