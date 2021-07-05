Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Sells 24,781 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,726,539 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 24,781 shares during the period. Kinross Gold comprises 2.5% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC owned 0.93% of Kinross Gold worth $78,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,242,573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,840,000 after purchasing an additional 557,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KGC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.54.

Shares of NYSE KGC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.44. 10,786,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,921,819. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.42. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

