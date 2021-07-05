Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 100,000 Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Kezar Life Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Kezar Life Sciences stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.36. 2,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,587. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

