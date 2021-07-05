Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,497. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.43. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 24.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.