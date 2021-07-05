Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 146,430 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after purchasing an additional 57,413 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 192,300 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 371,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 56,485 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,782,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 460,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,396. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $55.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

