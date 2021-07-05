Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Has $44.80 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 401,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,235 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 1.4% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $44,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 646,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,577,000 after purchasing an additional 111,428 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 26,581 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $12,313,548.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,366,820.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.83. 1,350,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.30. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.84 and a 52 week high of $121.96. The stock has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.