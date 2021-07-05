Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,611 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,742 shares during the quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $30,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.54. 15,068,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,535,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $55.35. The company has a market cap of $225.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

