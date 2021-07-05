Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Short Interest Update

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,540,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 13,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,496,000 after acquiring an additional 663,656 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 720.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,420 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 202,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after buying an additional 14,598 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,233,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,568,000 after buying an additional 43,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $47.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,516,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,086,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.72. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

