Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,035 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $6,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Altice USA by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Altice USA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 93,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $3,391,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,387,922 shares in the company, valued at $50,409,327.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $102,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,737,580 over the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Altice USA in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $34.63 on Monday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.45.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

