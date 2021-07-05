AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 579 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $27.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -697.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.36%.

Several research firms have commented on HPP. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.94.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

