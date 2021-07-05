AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 339 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 54.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.56.

NYSE COR opened at $134.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.52. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $141.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.26.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The firm had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $101,226.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,112.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $486,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,912.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $726,969. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

