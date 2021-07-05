AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 30.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 9,672.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Diodes stock opened at $79.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.75. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $91.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $636,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,879,661.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,141,357. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

