AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $343,000 in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General in the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,221,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,357,000 after acquiring an additional 49,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 325,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,005,000 after acquiring an additional 136,955 shares in the last quarter. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCY stock opened at $65.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.26. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $38.99 and a 52 week high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.68 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

