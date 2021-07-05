AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,871 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The Brink’s by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,405,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,393,000 after buying an additional 160,548 shares during the period. AREX Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of The Brink’s by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 125,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Brink’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of The Brink’s by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after buying an additional 22,067 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,107,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The Brink’s stock opened at $78.37 on Monday. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.55.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from The Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In other The Brink’s news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $749,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

