Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lifted by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.0% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,518.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $56.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,505.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,589. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,508.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,368.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.