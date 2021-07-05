Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $47.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,574.38. 87,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,089. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,576.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,428.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $164,353,955 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,519.32.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

