Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allied Esports Entertainment’s earnings. Allied Esports Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allied Esports Entertainment.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AESE. Zacks Investment Research cut Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Colliers Securities cut Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AESE traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $2.53. 187,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,656,101. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.36. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. 2.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

