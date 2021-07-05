Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,809 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.34% of Alliant Energy worth $46,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 14.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of LNT opened at $56.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.08. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $59.10.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.