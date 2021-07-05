Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) PT Raised to C$50.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ANCUF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ANCUF opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.80. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $37.99.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.