Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) PT Raised to $38.00

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ALHC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

ALHC opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $267.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $855,687.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares in the company, valued at $19,063,206.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $12,060,781.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

