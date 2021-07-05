Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by ICONIQ Capital LLC

ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 237,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 64,727 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 0.6% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $53,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $4.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $217.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,998,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,192,939. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $204.39 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CICC Research started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

