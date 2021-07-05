Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.42.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AQN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CSFB set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

TSE:AQN traded up C$0.16 on Monday, hitting C$18.71. The stock had a trading volume of 644,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.45 billion and a PE ratio of 10.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.96. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of C$16.85 and a 1-year high of C$22.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$803.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$687.72 million. Analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.8000001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 34.26%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total transaction of C$37,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$833,838.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

