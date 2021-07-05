Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Short Interest Update

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 920,200 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the May 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALEX. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 68.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

NYSE ALEX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.51. 4,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,471. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.40. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $20.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 0.89%. On average, analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

