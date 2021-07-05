Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 10.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 271,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,949 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $8,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 521.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 61.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $37.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.59. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $44.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $7,833,797.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,297 shares in the company, valued at $17,583,714.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 298,639 shares of company stock worth $10,127,456.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.