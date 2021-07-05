Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

AKTS has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.40.

NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $10.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.38. Akoustis Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 913.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 831,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,402,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 253,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 437.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 204,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 166,141 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 55.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 11,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

