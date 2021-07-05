Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Short Interest Down 22.9% in June

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,300 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 379,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Airgain by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 88,527 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP grew its stake in Airgain by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 270,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 83,788 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Airgain by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 70,669 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Airgain by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 114,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 70,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Airgain by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 69,236 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIRG opened at $20.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $211.27 million, a PE ratio of -100.24 and a beta of 1.23. Airgain has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $17.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 million. Analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

