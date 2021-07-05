AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Update

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 264.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGLNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AGL Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AGL Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS:AGLNF opened at $6.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52. AGL Energy has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $12.39.

AGL Energy Limited provides energy and other services to residential, small and large business, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in four segments: Wholesale Markets, Customer Markets, Group Operations, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

